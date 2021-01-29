Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Raised to $248.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $211.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.06.

Novavax stock opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.63. Novavax has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at $680,575.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 102.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $64,730,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $17,791,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $15,729,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 627.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

