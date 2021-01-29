Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $211.00 to $248.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Novavax traded as high as $225.72 and last traded at $182.75, with a volume of 242487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.01.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.06.

Get Novavax alerts:

In related news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.