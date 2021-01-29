Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Raised by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 9.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,282,000 after buying an additional 220,494 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 501.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 96,806 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,384,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 79,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO opened at $69.85 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

