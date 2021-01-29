Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Shares Down 0.4%

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.38. 311,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 273,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$3.35 target price on Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

