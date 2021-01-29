NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Truist

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.96. 550,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,832. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $182.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.31 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.