NPCoin Market Capitalization Tops $452,174.76 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 35% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $452,174.76 and approximately $3,991.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007357 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins.

