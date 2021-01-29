Nsure.Network (NSURE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Million

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Nsure.Network has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nsure.Network has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nsure.Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 tokens. The official message board for Nsure.Network is medium.com/@nsure_network . The official website for Nsure.Network is nsure.network/#

