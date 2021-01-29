Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 115.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 146.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.