NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Hits $85.29 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $85.29 million and $16.77 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00121613 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00064679 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00254821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00063192 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,106.11 or 0.85763506 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,088,883,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,750,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

Buying and Selling NuCypher

NuCypher can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.