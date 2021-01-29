NULS (NULS) Price Up 0.4% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. NULS has a total market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $25.94 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000917 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

