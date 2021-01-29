NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.30 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. NULS has a total market capitalization of $31.96 million and $26.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00238917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060125 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,996.14 or 0.81717405 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.