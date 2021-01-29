Numeraire Trading 5.1% Lower This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $25.89 or 0.00072395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $115.78 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,974,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,287 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

