Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. 3,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,421. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $265,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

