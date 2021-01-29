NuShares Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. NuShares has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,009.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00009424 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,852,220,668 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,119,548 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

