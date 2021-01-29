NuStar Energy L.P. to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,609. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.62. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

