Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.84

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $15.80. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 29,749 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
