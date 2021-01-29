Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.84

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.84 and traded as high as $15.80. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 29,749 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $176,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $181,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

