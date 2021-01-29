Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

Shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $13.19. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 21,153 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $129,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.