Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 708,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 281,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 77,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3192 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

About Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Michigan income taxes.

