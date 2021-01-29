Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 216.0% in January

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXJ. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $688,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,466. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $15.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

