Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 102.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NUO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. 380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

