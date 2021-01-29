Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 476.2% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $44.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 million during the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas.

