NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.79. The company had a trading volume of 53,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The stock has a market cap of $324.23 billion, a PE ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

