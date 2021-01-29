NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,944.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 850 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,180.01, for a total value of $3,553,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,932,736.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,916. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,223,912,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NVR by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,518.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,134.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,064.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,610.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

