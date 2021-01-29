Nxt (NXT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.18 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009507 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

