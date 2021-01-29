Nyerium Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $10,786.96 and approximately $14.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017726 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,772,515 coins and its circulating supply is 31,887,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

