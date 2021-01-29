nYFI Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One nYFI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, nYFI has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $458,415.96 and $105,208.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00122337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00065271 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00258336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00063797 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00033573 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

