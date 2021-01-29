O2Micro International (OIIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect O2Micro International to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

O2Micro International stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $247.95 million, a PE ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

