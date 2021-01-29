OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $560,228.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00065861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00803947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00046330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03910453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017242 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

