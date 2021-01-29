Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0035

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

