Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Down 91.8% in January

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPWR remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,703. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Ocean Thermal Energy Company Profile

Ocean Thermal Energy Corporation develop projects for renewable power generation, desalinated water production, and air conditioning. The company produces electricity; fresh water for agriculture and human consumption; and desalinated water for potable, agricultural, and fish farming/aquaculture uses.

