OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Comerica Bank raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

