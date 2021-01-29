OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.
In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.