OctoFi Trading 34.9% Higher This Week (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for approximately $62.55 or 0.00187518 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $35.86 million and $2.90 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.

OctoFi Token Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

