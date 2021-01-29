Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading Down 6.1%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $23.11. 566,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 577,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ODT. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 127.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

