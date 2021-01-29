Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $8.00. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 38,771 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

