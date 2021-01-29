Offshift (XFT) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Offshift has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $168,817.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,790.11 or 1.00450841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00022944 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

