OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $13.10 on Friday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 22.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 16.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.