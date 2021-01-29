OKB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $158.03 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00015321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $328.80 million and $158.03 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

