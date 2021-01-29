Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Trading Up 47%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) was up 47% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 23,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 68,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About Oliveda International (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.