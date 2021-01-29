OMG Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $617.17 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00010075 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $479.16 million and approximately $617.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

