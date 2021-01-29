Omni (OMNI) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.90 or 0.00011050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $742,566.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00382882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 140.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,148 coins and its circulating supply is 562,832 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

