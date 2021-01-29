Omnitude Market Capitalization Tops $41,061.37 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $41,061.37 and approximately $66,714.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

