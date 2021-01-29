Omnitude One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,600.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Omnitude has a total market cap of $40,974.61 and approximately $79,600.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

Omnitude can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

