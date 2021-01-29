OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.98

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.98 and traded as high as $43.00. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 1,926 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on OMVKY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.