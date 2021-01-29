On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in January

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTIVF remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,817. The company has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 32.63%.

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

