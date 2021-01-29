OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.71. 1,212,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 470,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China bought 4,067,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $22,165,351.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of OncoSec Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,634.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,279 shares of company stock valued at $680,066. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

