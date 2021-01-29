ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,990 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.