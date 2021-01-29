ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shares Down 5.4%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.83. Approximately 3,866,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,231,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

