ONOToken Trading Up 30.4% Over Last Week (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One ONOToken token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ONOToken has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. ONOToken has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $748.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00835381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.27 or 0.04045846 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017392 BTC.

ONOToken Token Profile

ONOToken (CRYPTO:ONOT) is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

ONOToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.