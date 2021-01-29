Ontology Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $469.21 million and $288.86 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043696 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00174993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009559 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002947 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006583 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.