Opacity (OPCT) Price Tops $0.0122

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $984,264.90 and $3,655.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Opacity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00263261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00311474 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.